Report: Matt Breida staying with Giants on one-year deal

The Giants are bringing back running back Matt Breida.

The free agent agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal that includes incentives, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.

Giants coach Brian Daboll had Breida in Buffalo with him and took him to the Giants last year on a one-year, $1.047 million deal.

Breida will back up Saquon Barkley, whom the team has franchised tagged.

He played all 17 games with one start in 2022, getting 74 touches for 338 yards and a touchdown. Breida saw action on 264 offensive snaps and 178 on special teams last season.

He spent three seasons with the 49ers before they traded him to the Dolphins in the summer of 2020. After one season in Miami, Breida signed with the Bills for 2021.

He has 623 touches for 3,348 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career.