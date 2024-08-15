Report: Matthew Judon has not agreed to new deal with Falcons

The Falcons officially announced that they have agreed to a trade with the Patriots for edge rusher Matthew Judon on Thursday morning, but it doesn’t look like an announcement of a new contract will be around the corner.

Judon had made it clear that he was unhappy with his contract during his final days with the Patriots. Given how things have played out for the Jets and Haason Reddick under similar circumstances, it was generally thought that Judon’s move to Atlanta would result in a new deal that is more to his liking.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that there is no agreement in place on a new deal with the Falcons, however, and that there’s no feeling that one is imminent.

The contract Judon brings with him to the Falcons calls for him to make a salary of $6.5 million and we’ll find out soon enough if he’s more willing to play on it in Atlanta than he was in New England.