Patriots trade Matthew Judon to Falcons for third-round draft pick

  
Published August 14, 2024 06:54 PM

Matthew Judon is on the move.

Judon, the pass rusher who made clear that he wasn’t happy in New England, has been traded to Atlanta.

The Falcons are trading a third-round pick to the Patriots for Judon, according to multiple reports.

Judon is due a $6.5 million salary this season in the final year of his contract. It’s likely that the Falcons and Judon will come to an agreement on a new contract, but there’s been no immediate word on that.

Judon, who turns 32 tomorrow, is a four-time Pro Bowler who spent five seasons with the Ravens and three with the Patriots. He’s coming off a season in which he played in just four games because of a biceps injury, but the Falcons believe he can bounce back and play at the level he played at in 2022, when he had a career-high 15.5 sacks.

For the Falcons, it’s a move that shows they’re serious about winning the NFC South this year. For the Patriots, it’s the kind of move a rebuilding team makes.