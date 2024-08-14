Patriots trade Matthew Judon to Falcons for third-round draft pick

Matthew Judon is on the move.

Judon, the pass rusher who made clear that he wasn’t happy in New England, has been traded to Atlanta.

The Falcons are trading a third-round pick to the Patriots for Judon, according to multiple reports.

Judon is due a $6.5 million salary this season in the final year of his contract. It’s likely that the Falcons and Judon will come to an agreement on a new contract, but there’s been no immediate word on that.

Judon, who turns 32 tomorrow, is a four-time Pro Bowler who spent five seasons with the Ravens and three with the Patriots. He’s coming off a season in which he played in just four games because of a biceps injury, but the Falcons believe he can bounce back and play at the level he played at in 2022, when he had a career-high 15.5 sacks.

For the Falcons, it’s a move that shows they’re serious about winning the NFC South this year. For the Patriots, it’s the kind of move a rebuilding team makes.