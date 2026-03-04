Report: Maxx Crosby, among others, are “frustrated” by the presence of Alex Guerrero with the Raiders

As the Raiders continue to work their way through an unworkable relationship with defensive end Maxx Crosby, it remains to be seen whether they’ll give him the trade he wants.

There’s no doubt he wants one. Crosby is taking the high road, but the evidence continues to hide in plain sight. In the four weeks since Jay Glazer of Fox said that Crosby is “done” with the Raiders, there has been no retraction or contradiction. The fact that the Raiders have attached an asking price (as PFT reported last week, two first-round picks and a player) shows that they’re willing to move him.

The question is whether they’ll do it, even if the best offer falls short of that mark.

In a comprehensive item taking a closer look at Crosby’s desire to make a fresh start, Mike Silver of The Athletic has dropped an intriguing nugget regarding the right-hand man of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady: Crosby, and others, aren’t thrilled with the role of Brady’s TB12 svengali.

“Like many players and coaches, Crosby was frustrated by the presence of Alex Guerrero, a staunch Brady ally whose official title is wellness coordinator,” Silver writes. “Guerrero, who regularly attends practices and meetings, purports to possess significant organizational power, informing players of impending transactions and even indicating to staff members who don’t follow his instructions that their jobs may be at risk.”

As Silver explains it, the internal perception is that Guerrero has a direct pipeline to Brady. Which makes sense, given that Brady’s job with Fox keeps Brady from being around the team on a regular basis.

It’s a byproduct of Brady’s insistence on wearing two hats. Because he can’t be all-in with the Raiders, he needs a mole. And he apparently has one.

Which, as Silver notes, creates real trust issues in the building.

While Crosby’s reasons for wanting out extend well beyond Guerrero, it’s a symptom of a deeper issue. No one can handle the full-time job of running a football operation on a part-time basis. Brady’s effort to do so will make it even harder to turn around a team that has two playoff appearances and no postseason wins since 2002.