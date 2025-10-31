Report: Mike McDaniel to remain Dolphins coach through the end of the season

The Dolphins parted ways with General Manager Chris Grier on Friday morning, but they are not making another change at head coach right now.

Mike McDaniel met with reporters at a press conference before news of Grier’s departure went public and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that McDaniel will remain the team’s coach through at least the end of the regular season. McDaniel is in his fourth season with the Dolphins and he signed a contract extension in 2024 that keeps him tied to the team through the 2028 season.

The change in General Managers will make it less likely that McDaniel remains with the team through the end of that pact. It’s not unheard of for a team to keep a coach while hiring a new G.M., but the firing of Brian Callahan in Tennessee earlier this season is the latest in a long list of examples of how well that approach has generally worked out.

Thursday night’s loss to the Ravens dropped McDaniel’s record to 30-30 in the regular season. The Dolphins have also lost both playoff games they’ve played with McDaniel on the sideline.