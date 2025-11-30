 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Mississippi players are told Pete Golding will replace Lane Kiffin on interim basis

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:48 PM

The announcement is coming, but the drama is dissipating.

Via multiple reports, Mississippi players have been told that defensive coordinator Pete Golding will become the interim head coach. Which means that Lane Kiffin will indeed be leaving for LSU.

It remains to be seen whether and to what extent other members of the coaching staff will leave with Kiffin or stay with Golding. Kiffin reportedly gave the offensive assistants an ultimatum to board the plane to Baton Rouge or not be welcome there.

Kiffin apparently told the Mississippi team at a 2:00 p.m. ET meeting that he’s heading to LSU.

Kiffin apparently wanted to stay through the end of the playoff run. Mississippi did not want him to have ongoing access to players who could easily transfer to LSU.