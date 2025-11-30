Report: Mississippi players are told Pete Golding will replace Lane Kiffin on interim basis

The announcement is coming, but the drama is dissipating.

Via multiple reports, Mississippi players have been told that defensive coordinator Pete Golding will become the interim head coach. Which means that Lane Kiffin will indeed be leaving for LSU.

It remains to be seen whether and to what extent other members of the coaching staff will leave with Kiffin or stay with Golding. Kiffin reportedly gave the offensive assistants an ultimatum to board the plane to Baton Rouge or not be welcome there.

Kiffin apparently told the Mississippi team at a 2:00 p.m. ET meeting that he’s heading to LSU.

Kiffin apparently wanted to stay through the end of the playoff run. Mississippi did not want him to have ongoing access to players who could easily transfer to LSU.