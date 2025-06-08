 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Nick Chubb is expected to sign with Texans

  
Published June 8, 2025 06:30 PM

It appears there’s more than mutual interest between running back Nick Chubb and the Texans.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Chubb is expected to sign with Houston if all goes well with his physical.

Chubb, 29, played in eight games for the Browns last year after recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered Week 2 of the 2023 season. He rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. He caught five passes for 31 yards with a TD before ending the season early due to a broken foot.

Though the Texans have Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks, and Dare Ogunbowale at running back, both Mixon and Pierce missed games in 2024 due to injury.

Chubb was a Browns second-round pick in 2018 and averaged over 5 yards per carry over the first six years of his career. But when Cleveland drafted a pair of running backs this spring, it became clear that the club was ready to move on.

Chubb reached the Pro Bowl four times for the Browns and was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.