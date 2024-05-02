 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: No criminal charges against Dak Prescott over 2017 sexual assault allegation

  
Published May 2, 2024 07:00 PM

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not face criminal sexual assault charges.

WFAA.com reports that prosecutors will not pursue the matter, and that Dallas police “found no evidence to support” the alleged victim’s claims.

“Corroborate” would be the better term, since the alleged victim’s version obviously counts as evidence. The question is whether prosecutors believe they can prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If the only evidence is her claim and Dak’s denial with nothing more, it becomes difficult to meet the very high standard for a criminal conviction.

The decision not to pursue criminal charges has no impact on the civil claims that are pending between the parties. Prescott sued first, accusing the alleged victim and her lawyers of extortion, among other things, after the alleged victim’s lawyers sent a demand letter seeking payment of $100 million.

Prescott also made a criminal complaint of extortion.

Then there’s the possibility that the league will conduct its own investigation. In 2017, the NFL suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for domestic violence, even though he was never arrested or sued.