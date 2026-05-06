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Report: “Noise” about Aaron Rodgers and Cardinals “not at all” real

  
Published May 5, 2026 10:19 PM

The Steelers’ recent decision to apply the unrestricted free agency tender to quarterback Aaron Rodgers has sparked speculation as to whether Rodgers may be thinking about signing with another team. That speculation has centered on the Cardinals, the only other team that still doesn’t have a clear starter — or two obvious in-house candidates to compete for the job.

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN asked “a source” if the talk “was real.” The response was this: “Not at all.”

It’s no surprise. If the Cardinals were going to make a play for Rodgers, something would have surfaced by now. Despite the links to coach Mike LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the truth is that the Cardinals face a stiff challenge in 2026 — one that would make it difficult for Rodgers to cap his career with a playoff berth.

And so the options continue to be: (1) the Steelers; or (2) retirement. And while a serious injury to a starter in the next two months could change that, the UFA tender will give the Steelers exclusive negotiating rights for Rodgers as of July 22. That complicates any potential plan by Rodgers to take a wait-and-see approach.