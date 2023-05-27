 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Only Chiefs, Bills had “substantive” trade talks for DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published May 27, 2023 09:13 AM

It appears that the Cardinals’ plan from the get-go was to try to trade receiver DeAndre Hopkins and, if no trade could be had, to cut him before June 1.

Efforts were indeed made to trade Hopkins, and two of the teams in which Hopkins expressed interest spoke to Arizona.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Chiefs and Bills were the only teams that had “s ubstantive” discussions with the Cardinals about a trade.

The Hopkins contract was an issue for both teams. Per Breer, the Chiefs were making progress. Once the Ravens paid Odell Beckham Jr. $15 million guaranteed on a one-year deal, the Hopkins talks imploded.

Now, both teams (along with any other) can pursue Hopkins, without having to give anything up in trade. But the OBJ contract might still be an issue -- along with, as explained earlier today, his current representation .