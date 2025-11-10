 Skip navigation
Report: Oronde Gadsden is day-to-day with a quad bruise

  
Published November 10, 2025 03:26 PM

It appears Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden avoided a serious injury when he was hurt during Sunday night’s win over the Steelers.

Gadsden went for an MRI on Monday for what was called a knee injury during the game. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the test showed Gadsden actually suffered a quad bruise.

Per the report, Gadsden is considered day-to-day as the Chargers head toward their Week 11 road game against the Jaguars.

Gadsden was a fifth-round pick in April and he’s started four of the eight games he’s played this season. He has 35 catches for 466 yards and two touchdowns.