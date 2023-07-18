Report: Packers to sign USFL MVP Alex McGough after workout

The Packers are reportedly adding a quarterback to their roster ahead of training camp.

USFL MVP Alex McGough worked out for the team on Tuesday and Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that he will be signing to their 90-man roster. Packers rookies report to camp on July 21 and the full squad is due to report on July 25.

McGough led Birmingham to a second straight USFL title while throwing for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns this spring. He also played for Birmingham last year and has spent time with the Seahawks, Jaguars, and Texans without appearing in a regular season game.

Fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and Danny Etling are the other backup candidates in Green Bay as Jordan Love prepares for his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback.