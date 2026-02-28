Report: Packers won’t tender RB Emanuel Wilson as a restricted free agent

Running back Emanuel Wilson will reportedly hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent next month.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Packers have decided not to tender Wilson a contract as a restricted free agent. Any tender offers must be extended ahead of the start of the 2026 league year on March 11.

Wilson has appeared in 41 regular season games and four playoff games for Green Bay over the last three seasons. He has 242 carries for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season and 16 carries for 45 yards in the postseason.

Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd are set to return at running back for the Packers.