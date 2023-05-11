 Skip navigation
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Report: Panthers home opener will be against Saints on Monday night in Week 2

  
Published May 11, 2023 10:26 AM

Bryce Young’s first home start at quarterback for the Panthers may be on Monday Night Football.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the Panthers will play their first home game of the year on Monday night in Week Two. The Saints will reportedly be their opponents.

The Panthers took Young with the first overall pick last month after trading wide receiver DJ Moore, next year’s first-round pick and more to the Bears to move up from the No. 9 spot.

Carolina has Andy Dalton and they’ve said there’s “no timeline ” for installing the rookie at the top of the depth chart, but picking Carolina for a prime-time game in Week Two suggests ESPN is banking on the rookie securing the job sooner rather than later.