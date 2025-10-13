 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Puka Nacua likely to miss time with ankle sprain

  
Published October 13, 2025 10:35 AM

It’s likely that the Rams will not have one of their best players when they take on the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

According to NFL Media, receiver Puka Nacua’s status is in doubt for Week 7 after he suffered an ankle sprain during yesterday’s victory over the Ravens.

Nacua suffered the injury during the second quarter of the contest. He tried to come back into the game during the second half, but the Rams then elected to hold him out.

The Rams have a bye after their London game, which could give Nacua a couple weeks of rest while missing only one game before the Week 9 contest against the Saints at home.

In his third season, Nacua is currently leading the league with 54 receptions. He’s recorded 616 receiving yards with two touchdowns, plus three carries for 52 yards with a TD.

The Rams are staying in Baltimore this week before heading across the pond to play the Jaguars.