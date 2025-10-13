Report: Puka Nacua likely to miss time with ankle sprain

It’s likely that the Rams will not have one of their best players when they take on the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

According to NFL Media, receiver Puka Nacua’s status is in doubt for Week 7 after he suffered an ankle sprain during yesterday’s victory over the Ravens.

Nacua suffered the injury during the second quarter of the contest. He tried to come back into the game during the second half, but the Rams then elected to hold him out.

The Rams have a bye after their London game, which could give Nacua a couple weeks of rest while missing only one game before the Week 9 contest against the Saints at home.

In his third season, Nacua is currently leading the league with 54 receptions. He’s recorded 616 receiving yards with two touchdowns, plus three carries for 52 yards with a TD.

The Rams are staying in Baltimore this week before heading across the pond to play the Jaguars.