 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: QB LaNorris Sellers will return to South Carolina for the 2026 season

  
Published December 13, 2025 10:34 AM

LaNorris Sellers will reportedly pass on entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Sellers is close to finalizing a deal to remain at the University of South Carolina for another season. Sellers will be a redshirt junior next year.

Sellers became the starter in Columbia in 2024 and was seen as a potential early pick in the draft heading into the 2025 season, but will return to school after throwing for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 60.8 percent of his passes. Sellers also ran 149 times for 270 yards and five touchdowns.

Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, and Ty Simpson are seen as top prospects for this draft class, but none of them has officially announced their draft plans at this point.