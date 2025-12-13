Report: QB LaNorris Sellers will return to South Carolina for the 2026 season

LaNorris Sellers will reportedly pass on entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Sellers is close to finalizing a deal to remain at the University of South Carolina for another season. Sellers will be a redshirt junior next year.

Sellers became the starter in Columbia in 2024 and was seen as a potential early pick in the draft heading into the 2025 season, but will return to school after throwing for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 60.8 percent of his passes. Sellers also ran 149 times for 270 yards and five touchdowns.

Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, and Ty Simpson are seen as top prospects for this draft class, but none of them has officially announced their draft plans at this point.