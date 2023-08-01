Report: Raiders open to restarting talks with Josh Jacobs to get him to camp

Of the three running backs who received the franchise tag this offseason, only Josh Jacobs remains unsigned. Tony Pollard signed the one-year, $10.1 million tender in March, and Saquon Barkley agreed to an additional $2 million signing bonus and incentives that can push his salary to $11 million for 2023.

The Raiders, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, are open to restarting talks with Jacobs with hopes of getting him under contract and into camp. The sides have the Barkely deal as a template to get a deal done for Jacobs for this year.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t sound concerned about Jacobs missing regular-season games during an interview with Gilberto Manzano of SI.com.

“I think everybody loves and respects JJ and understands the process,” McDaniels said. “I certainly do. And I’ve said it a million times this year: I love the player and the person, and I understand the process he’s going through. We’re going to work as hard as we can with the guys that are here every day, and ultimately when he’s back, we’re going to look forward to getting him back and integrated into the group.”

The Raiders are using a running back by committee until Jacobs returns, spreading the reps and carries among Zamir White, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick. None of them are Jacobs.

Jacobs was a first-team All-Pro after rushing for a league-leading 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also led the league with 2,053 yards from scrimmage and 393 touches.