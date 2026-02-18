 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Raiders to interview Ben Bloom for linebackers coach

  
Published February 18, 2026 11:32 AM

The Raiders are getting closer to making a hire for a key defensive assistant.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Las Vegas plans to interview Ben Bloom for its linebackers coach vacancy.

Bloom, 43, was retained as Titans senior defensive assistant under new head coach Robert Saleh after serving as the club’s outside linebackers coach from 2024-2025.

Bloom has also coached as a defensive assistant for the Cowboys and Browns since entering the league in 2009.