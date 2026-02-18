Report: Raiders to interview Ben Bloom for linebackers coach

The Raiders are getting closer to making a hire for a key defensive assistant.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Las Vegas plans to interview Ben Bloom for its linebackers coach vacancy.

Bloom, 43, was retained as Titans senior defensive assistant under new head coach Robert Saleh after serving as the club’s outside linebackers coach from 2024-2025.

Bloom has also coached as a defensive assistant for the Cowboys and Browns since entering the league in 2009.