Report: Raiders won’t trade Davante Adams

Wide receiver Davante Adams has not been shy about expressing his dissatisfaction with how the Raiders season has unfolded, including a complaint this week about how often he’s getting the ball.

That’s led to some thought that the Raiders might look to deal Adams before the October 31 trade deadline. Adams might be in favor of such a development, but it doesn’t look like it is going to be happening.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders will not trade Adams in the coming weeks. They have reportedly made that stance clear to other teams in conversations about the wideout they acquired from the Packers in 2022 and signed to a five-year deal.

There have been strong denials of a desire to make a trade followed by deals in the past, so the right offer might still be able to shake Adams loose. If that’s the case, the reported stance could be a message to the rest of the league that the Raiders’ asking price is higher than anything teams have thrown their way to this point.