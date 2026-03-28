Report: Rams hire Phil Savage as a player personnel consultant

The Rams have hired Phil Savage as a personnel department consultant, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Savage was the interim General Manager for the Jets in 2024 after they fired Joe Douglas.

Savage, 60, got his NFL start as a Browns scout in 1993. He also worked for the Ravens and the Eagles before becoming director of the Senior Bowl, a job he held from 2012-18.

He was General Manager of the AAF’s Arizona Hotshots in 2019 before joining the Jets’ front office.

With the Rams, Savage will work with assistant G.M. John McKay in the player personnel department.