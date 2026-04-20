Report: Rams, Matthew Stafford have made “significant progress” in extension talks

The Rams have made “significant progress” on an extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The 2025 NFL MVP has a contract that runs through 2026, and coach Sean McVay said last month that Stafford has “earned the right to be on a year-to-year basis.” McVay added that the Rams were willing to extend Stafford’s deal if that’s what he desired.

Stafford, 38, is scheduled to make $48.266 million this season.

He is coming off the best year of his career, when he led the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns. It led to his first MVP award and first-team All-Pro honor, likely sealing his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams in March 2022, which included $135 million in guaranteed money. The Rams adjusted that deal in 2024 to increase his cash for that season by $5 million while boosting his 2025 roster bonus.

The sides reworked the contract again a year ago after the Rams allowed Stafford to speak with other teams about a trade.