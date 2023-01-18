Report: Rams part ways with five assistants, including special teams coach Joe DeCamillis

Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023.

“I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said.

It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several assistants took McVay up on his offer and had started looking for new jobs.

The Rams have parted ways with several assistant coaches.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones, and defensive assistant Lance Schulters will not return.

DeCarmillis spent two seasons with the Rams after four years with the Jaguars. He also has served as special teams coordinator for the Broncos, Bears, Cowboys, Giants and Falcons.

The Rams already lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who left the franchise to become the offensive coordinator at Kentucky, and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples, who now is the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for Arizona State.