Report: Rams WR Demarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint of $100,000 in jewelry

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, according to TMZ.com.

Per the report, it happened outside an L.A. hotel just after midnight. A pair of men approached Robinson, pointed guns at him, and demanded any valuables.

They allegedly made off with more than $100,000 in jewelry.

No arrests have been made. Given the location of the incident, and in light of the fact that surveillance cameras seem to be pretty much everywhere these days, it’s possible if not likely that there is video of the moment Robinson was robbed.

Robinson, 29, joined the Rams this year after one with the Ravens and, before that, six with the Chiefs.

This season, he has appeared in five games — with no targets and no catches to date on 17 total offensive snaps. He also has participated in 23 special-teams plays.