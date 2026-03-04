Report: Rashid Shaheed appears headed to free agency

The Seahawks traded for wide receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline. He proved to be a key acquisition.

Shaheed returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the regular season and had a 95-yard kickoff return in the postseason.

Shaheed, though, is scheduled for free agency. So, the 12 games he played, including the postseason, might be the extent of his time in Seattle.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Shaheed and the Seahawks are not close to an extension, and the expectation is that the two-time Pro Bowler will hit free agency.

Shaheed has 153 receptions for 2,243 yards and 12 touchdowns in his four-year career to go along with three punt return touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown.

He ranks 13th on PFT’s top-100 free agents.