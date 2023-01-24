Report: Ravens interviewed James Urban, George Godsey for OC

The Ravens have reportedly talked to several external candidates about their vacancy at offensive coordinator. But they’re also considering at least a pair of internal candidates.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, head coach John Harbaugh has interviewed quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach George Godsey for the position.

Urban has been with the Ravens since 2018 as the club’s QBs coach. There would be some clear continuity with Lamar Jackson if the club elevated his position coach to be the team’s offensive coordinator. Urban was previously the Bengals receivers coach from 2011-2018. He was also on Andy Reid’s Eagles staff with Harbaugh from 2004-2007.

Godsey just joined the Ravens as TEs coach in 2022 after three seasons with the Dolphins from 2019-2020. He was Miami’s co-offensive coordinator in addition to tight ends coach in 2021.

Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, Rams QBs coach Zac Robinson, and Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio have also drawn interest from the Ravens to be their next offensive coordinator.