 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Ravens to hire Willie Taggart as running backs coach

  
Published February 22, 2023 06:47 AM
nbc_pk_minoritycoachinghires_230221
February 21, 2023 03:36 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons take a look at why minority coaches continue to get passed for head coaching jobs and how coaching relationships play a huge part.

The Ravens dipped into the college ranks to hire offensive coordinator Todd Monken and they’re reportedly going that route to fill another spot on their offensive coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is set to hire former Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart as their running backs coach. Taggart was fired by FAU last year and was expected to be part of Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado.

Before becoming a head coach at Western Kentucky in 2010, Taggart had been the running backs coach at Stanford under Harbaugh’s brother Jim. That was his last assistant coaching post as he’s spent the past 13 years as a head coach.

Taggart went 71-80 over that span and his teams advanced to five bowl games, although he only coached in two of them as he’d left for other jobs before the other three postseason games were played.