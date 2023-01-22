 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Ravens want to interview Dave Canales, Brian Angelichio for their coordinator opening

  
Published January 22, 2023 12:47 PM
nbc_pft_lamar_230120
January 20, 2023 08:38 AM
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have reiterated their desires to get a long-term deal done with Lamar Jackson. Mike Florio and Charean Williams detail why it will or won't happen, and the compensation the Ravens could command if it doesn't.

The Ravens have requested to interview Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales and Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio for their offensive coordinator position, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Ravens fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Thursday.

Canales, 41, has 13 years of NFL coaching experience. He has served in several offensive roles since joining the Seahawks in 2010.

He returned to the role as quarterbacks coach in 2022 after two seasons as the Seahawks’ offensive passing game coordinator (2020-21), two years as the team’s quarterbacks coach (2018-19), and three years as the wide receivers coach (2015-17).

Angelichio began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers in 2012, spending two seasons in Tampa. He has served as a tight ends coach in his 11 NFL seasons, adding passing game coordinator duties in 2022.

Angelichio has worked for the Panthers (2020-21), Commanders (2019), Packers (2016-18) and Browns (2014-15).

Baltimore also has requested an interview with Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson and Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea.