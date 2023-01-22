Report: Ravens want to interview Dave Canales, Brian Angelichio for their coordinator opening

The Ravens have requested to interview Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales and Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio for their offensive coordinator position, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Ravens fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Thursday.

Canales, 41, has 13 years of NFL coaching experience. He has served in several offensive roles since joining the Seahawks in 2010.

He returned to the role as quarterbacks coach in 2022 after two seasons as the Seahawks’ offensive passing game coordinator (2020-21), two years as the team’s quarterbacks coach (2018-19), and three years as the wide receivers coach (2015-17).

Angelichio began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers in 2012, spending two seasons in Tampa. He has served as a tight ends coach in his 11 NFL seasons, adding passing game coordinator duties in 2022.

Angelichio has worked for the Panthers (2020-21), Commanders (2019), Packers (2016-18) and Browns (2014-15).

Baltimore also has requested an interview with Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson and Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea.