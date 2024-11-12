Report: Roquan Smith has fine for hit that injured Chris Godwin rescinded

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was fined for a hit that injured Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin in Week Seven, but he appealed that penalty and the ruling reportedly went in his favor.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that NFL hearing officer Jordy Nelson has rescinded the $16,883 fine that Smith received for unnecessary roughness.

Smith was not penalized for the play, but received a fine for violating the league’s ban on hip-drop tackles. There are numerous elements to a hip-drop tackle and all of them must be present in order for a player to be penalized during the game or fined after its conclusion.

Fines have been the preferred course of discipline since the rule was implemented this offseason and it appears Nelson thinks the original ruling was in error.