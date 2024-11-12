 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Report: Roquan Smith has fine for hit that injured Chris Godwin rescinded

  
Published November 12, 2024 11:43 AM

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was fined for a hit that injured Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin in Week Seven, but he appealed that penalty and the ruling reportedly went in his favor.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that NFL hearing officer Jordy Nelson has rescinded the $16,883 fine that Smith received for unnecessary roughness.

Smith was not penalized for the play, but received a fine for violating the league’s ban on hip-drop tackles. There are numerous elements to a hip-drop tackle and all of them must be present in order for a player to be penalized during the game or fined after its conclusion.

Fines have been the preferred course of discipline since the rule was implemented this offseason and it appears Nelson thinks the original ruling was in error.