Report: Saints are expected to name Joe Woods defensive coordinator

  
Published February 6, 2023 04:39 AM
nbc_pft_paytonbroncos_230203
February 3, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King assess what to make of how the Broncos handled their head coach search and why Sean Payton will be able to keep Russell Wilson’s attitude in check.

The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints are expected to hire Joe Woods after interviewing with the team last week. The Saints had co-defensive coordinators last season, but they dismissed Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen left to become the defensive coordinator for the Falcons.

Woods spent the last three seasons as the Browns defensive coordinator, but he was fired after the end of the regular season. He has also worked for several other clubs, including a 2014 stint as the Raiders defensive coordinator that came when current Saints head coach Dennis Allen occupied the same position in Oakland.

The Saints were ninth in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed while going 7-10 during the 2022 season.