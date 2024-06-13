Report: Saints DE Chase Young receives positive report on his neck

Saints defensive end Chase Young received a positive report from neck specialist, Dr. Robert Watkins, during a checkup this week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Young will undergo more tests in about six weeks, per Fowler, but the former No. 2 overall pick plans to participate in training camp.

Young, 25, signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on March 18, a day before it was revealed he needed neck surgery.

The Saints insist they knew about the surgery before signing Young, and they expect him to be ready for the start of the regular season. It seems likely the team will be deliberate in Young’s return this summer.

The Commanders drafted Young in 2020 and traded him to the 49ers last season in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick. He has never had more than 7.5 sacks and has 16.5 in his four-year career.

Young’s only Pro Bowl came during his rookie season when he was defensive rookie of the year.