Report: Saints hire Brendan Nugent as their OL coach

The Saints are hiring Brendan Nugent as their offensive line coach, NewOrleans.Football reports.

Nugent returns to the Saints after working in New Orleans as the offensive line coach from 2015-21.

He replaces John Benton, who today was hired as the Seahawks’ offensive line coach.

He most recently was the assistant offensive line coach of the Seahawks in 2024. Nugent coached the Chargers’ offensive linemen in 2022 and 2023.

Before arriving in New Orleans in 2015, Nugent served as an offensive quality control coach with the Bears from 2013-14. He was with Marc Trestman in the CFL in 2012, serving as the Alouettes’ special teams assistant and offensive quality control coach.

The Saints had multiple injuries on their offensive line last season, with nine different linemen starting games. Alvin Kamara still rushed for a career-best 950 yards on 228 carries.