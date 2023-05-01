Report: Seahawks decline fifth-year option on Jordyn Brooks’ contract

The Seahawks have declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ contract, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

The deadline to exercise the option is Tuesday.

Brooks would have made a fully guaranteed $12.7 million for the 2024 season. Instead, Brooks is set to enter the final season of his rookie contract, earning $2.278 million in 2023.

The Seahawks made Brooks the 27th overall pick in 2020.

He is rehabbing from an torn ACL on Jan. 1, with no clear timeline for his return yet. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recently expressed optimism about Brooks’ recovery.

The Seahawks signed free agent linebackers Bobby Wagner and Devin Bush.

Brooks has started 40 games in his career, including the 33 he appeared in the past two years. He played weakside linebacker in 2020 and 2021 and middle linebacker last season when Wagner left for the Rams.