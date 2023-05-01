 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Seahawks decline fifth-year option on Jordyn Brooks’ contract

  
Published May 1, 2023 07:46 PM
May 1, 2023 04:03 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss which NFL teams set themselves up well for the 2023 season in the NFL Draft, including the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks have declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ contract, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

The deadline to exercise the option is Tuesday.

Brooks would have made a fully guaranteed $12.7 million for the 2024 season. Instead, Brooks is set to enter the final season of his rookie contract, earning $2.278 million in 2023.

The Seahawks made Brooks the 27th overall pick in 2020.

He is rehabbing from an torn ACL on Jan. 1, with no clear timeline for his return yet. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recently expressed optimism about Brooks’ recovery.

The Seahawks signed free agent linebackers Bobby Wagner and Devin Bush.

Brooks has started 40 games in his career, including the 33 he appeared in the past two years. He played weakside linebacker in 2020 and 2021 and middle linebacker last season when Wagner left for the Rams.