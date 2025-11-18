 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign Brenden Rice after tryout

  
Published November 18, 2025 06:49 PM

The Seahawks signed wide receiver Brenden Rice and running back Velus Jones to the practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

They released tight end Marshall Lang and cornerback Mike Reid in corresponding moves.

Rice and Jones were among eight players who worked out for the Seahawks on Tuesday. Former Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker threw to Rice and wide receivers Montorie Foster, Jaylen Johnson, Dymere Miller and Jalen Reagor. Center Doug Kramer also tried out.

Rice is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice.

The Chargers made Brenden Rice a seventh-round pick in 2024. He appeared in three games as a rookie, participating in three offensive snaps and 10 on special teams. The Chargers cut him out of the preseason, and he spent a week on the Patriots’ practice squad.

New England cut him on Nov. 11.

Jones is in his fourth season and appeared in five games for the Saints this season.