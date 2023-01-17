Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters

Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh.

Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.

Kaboly adds that player exit interviews are expected to get underway this week in-person and virtually for anyone who has already left town.

The focus of potential coaching changes during the season was offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but the Steelers offense ended the season on an upswing. The Steelers could also lose linebackers coach Brian Flores as he is a candidate for the Cardinals head coaching job and could be up for other defensive coordinator positions after interviewing with the Browns last week.