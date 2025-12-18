Report: Steelers signing LB Jeremiah Moon off Panthers practice squad

Dealing with multiple injuries at outside linebacker, the Steelers are bringing a familiar face back to their building.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the club is signing Jeremiah Moon off of Carolina’s practice squad.

Moon, 27, was with the Steelers last year, appearing in 13 games with one start. While he re-signed with Pittsburgh in March, he was injured early in training camp and subsequently was let go with an injury settlement.

Moon signed with Carolina’s practice squad in October and has appeared in one game for the club.

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt is still recovering from surgery to repair his lung. Nick Herbig is also dealing with a hamstring injury and was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s injury report.