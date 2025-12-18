 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patsravens_251218.jpg
Patriots have something to prove vs. Ravens on SNF
nbc_pft_buccs_panthers_251218.jpg
Panthers, Buccaneers set for huge NFC South bout
nbc_pft_joe_burrow_leaving_251218.jpg
Burrow makes cryptic comments about Bengals future

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Report: Steelers signing LB Jeremiah Moon off Panthers practice squad

  
Published December 18, 2025 10:37 AM

Dealing with multiple injuries at outside linebacker, the Steelers are bringing a familiar face back to their building.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the club is signing Jeremiah Moon off of Carolina’s practice squad.

Moon, 27, was with the Steelers last year, appearing in 13 games with one start. While he re-signed with Pittsburgh in March, he was injured early in training camp and subsequently was let go with an injury settlement.

Moon signed with Carolina’s practice squad in October and has appeared in one game for the club.

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt is still recovering from surgery to repair his lung. Nick Herbig is also dealing with a hamstring injury and was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s injury report.