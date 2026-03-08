 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: T.J. Hockenson’s contract restructure will delete final year on his deal

  
Published March 7, 2026 10:28 PM

Earlier tonight came word that the Vikings restructured the contract of tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the restructure includes the team agreeing to delete the final year of Hockenson’s deal. So, Hockenson took a $5 million pay cut in return for becoming a free agent in 2027.

The restructured deal gives the Vikings $5 million in cap relief.

Hockenson had a 2026 base salary of $15.4 million, with per-game roster bonuses totaling $510,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.

His cap number was slated to be $21.296 million in 2026.

In 15 games last season, Hockenson had 51 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns.