Report: T.J. Hockenson’s contract restructure will delete final year on his deal

Earlier tonight came word that the Vikings restructured the contract of tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the restructure includes the team agreeing to delete the final year of Hockenson’s deal. So, Hockenson took a $5 million pay cut in return for becoming a free agent in 2027.

The restructured deal gives the Vikings $5 million in cap relief.

Hockenson had a 2026 base salary of $15.4 million, with per-game roster bonuses totaling $510,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.

His cap number was slated to be $21.296 million in 2026.

In 15 games last season, Hockenson had 51 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns.