Vikings restructure TE T.J. Hockenson’s contract

The Vikings’ scramble to create cap space won’t result in the release of veteran tight end T.J. Hockenson.

NFL Media reports that the Vikings have restructured his contract, creating $5 million in 2026 cap space.

Hockenson had a 2026 base salary of $15.4 million, with per-game roster bonuses totaling $510,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.

His cap number was slated to be $21.296 million in 2026.

The eighth overall pick of the Lions in 2019 was traded to the Vikings in 2022. In 15 games last season, he had 51 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns.

His best season came in 2023, with 95 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vikings have been trying to create cap space in recent days, with multiple veterans released. It’s a direct product of last year’s all-in effort to enhance the roster around quarterback J.J. McCarthy. This year, the most pressing offseason need will be to find someone who can serve as a competent backup to McCarthy or to push him or to supplant him.