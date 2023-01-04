 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Taylor Heinicke to start, Sam Howell to play for Commanders in Week 18

  
Published January 4, 2023 04:22 AM
nbc_pft_commanderswentzv2_230102
January 2, 2023 09:14 AM
For the ninth time in his 12 years as a head coach, the Commanders' Ron Rivera has suffered a losing season, so Mike Florio and Myles Simmons wonder how much time he has left to prove himself in Washington.

The Commanders are reportedly making another quarterback change.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are expected to turn back to Taylor Heinicke as their starter for their season finale against the Cowboys. Heinicke started nine straight games before being benched last week after an 0-2-1 streak.

Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz for last Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Head coach Ron Rivera said after the game that he did not regret starting Wentz, who threw three interceptions in a loss that helped eliminate the Commanders from playoff contention, but that he had not made a call about who to start against Dallas.

Fowler also reports that the Commanders plan to get fifth-round pick Sam Howell playing time in Week 18. Howell has not played at all in the regular season and some will likely wonder why the team would not give him the entire game given how much they’ve already seen from Heinicke this season.