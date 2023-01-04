Report: Taylor Heinicke to start, Sam Howell to play for Commanders in Week 18

The Commanders are reportedly making another quarterback change.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are expected to turn back to Taylor Heinicke as their starter for their season finale against the Cowboys. Heinicke started nine straight games before being benched last week after an 0-2-1 streak.

Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz for last Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Head coach Ron Rivera said after the game that he did not regret starting Wentz, who threw three interceptions in a loss that helped eliminate the Commanders from playoff contention, but that he had not made a call about who to start against Dallas.

Fowler also reports that the Commanders plan to get fifth-round pick Sam Howell playing time in Week 18. Howell has not played at all in the regular season and some will likely wonder why the team would not give him the entire game given how much they’ve already seen from Heinicke this season.