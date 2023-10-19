Report: Terrace Marshall gets Panthers’ permission to seek a trade

Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall is looking for a way out of Carolina, and the Panthers are willing to give him one.

The Panthers discussed the matter with Marshall’s agent and gave Marshall permission to seek a trade, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Marshall has been healthy all season but hasn’t had much of an impact in the offense. In Week Five, Marshall was active and suited up for the Panthers’ loss to the Lions but didn’t get on the field for a single snap, then said afterward that he had “no clue” why the Panthers didn’t put him in the game.

Marshall is under contract through 2024 with base salaries of $1.1 million this year and $1.4 million next year, so he’s very affordable if a team thinks he can do more in a better offense than he’s doing with the struggling Panthers.