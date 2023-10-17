Report: Terrell Owens struck by car after argument during basketball game

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens was involved in a car accident on Monday night. According to TMZ.com, it was not an accident.

Per the report, someone struck Owens with a car following an argument during a pickup basketball game.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Owens had been playing basketball in the Calabasas area. He got into an argument with someone on the court. After the game, the man with whom T.O. had been arguing drove his car into Owens’s knee.

No arrests have been made. The driver could be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Owens, 49, required no medical attention.