Report: Texans agree to terms with Robert Woods on two-year deal

The Texans don’t know who their quarterback will be, but they do have another weapon for him. Houston, which has the No. 2 overall pick, has agreed to terms with free agent receiver Robert Woods.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it’s a two-year, $15.25 million deal with $10 million fully guaranteed and a maximum value of $17 million.

The Titans released Woods on Feb. 22 after he caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

Woods, a second-round pick in the 2013 draft, spent his first four seasons with the Bills before signing with the Rams in free agency in 2017. He had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons with Los Angeles and was on pace for another in 2021 before tearing his ACL during a November practice.

The Panthers’ trade with the Bears for the No. 1 overall selection puts the Texans in position to take the second quarterback after Carolina presumably makes its pick of the quarterback prospects. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis are the top-rated players at the position.