Report: Texans sign fourth-round pick Wade Woodaz

Houston has taken care of some business with a member of its rookie class.

The Texans have signed linebacker Wade Woodaz, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Woodaz was the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round of this year’s draft. He’s now under contract with a standard four-year deal, which Wilson reports is worth $5.482 million, including a $1.102 million signing bonus.

Woodaz played his college ball at Clemson, appearing in 51 games for the program. He tallied 28.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks in four seasons.