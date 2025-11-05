Report: Texans sign K Matthew Wright with Ka’imi Fairbairn injured

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn has a lower-body injury, putting his availability for Sunday in question, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Free agent kicker Matthew Wright visited Houston on Tuesday and signed with the team’s practice squad, per Wilson.

Fairbairn kicked five field goals and missed a 51-yarder in Sunday’s 18-15 loss to the Broncos. He has made 22 of 25 field goals this season.

Wright has made 56-of-65 career field goals and 43-of-45 extra points. He has kicked for the Commanders, Titans, Chiefs, 49ers, Panthers, Steelers and Jaguars.