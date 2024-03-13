Report: Texans to trade Maliek Collins to 49ers

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is set to move to a new team once the league year begins on Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans have agreed to trade Collins to the 49ers. The 49ers will send a seventh-round pick back to the Texans.

The 49ers are expected to release Arik Armstead at the start of the league year and Javon Kinlaw has agreed to terms with the Jets, so the interior of the defensive line is in some flux. They have agreed to a deal with Jordan Elliott and Javon Hargrave remains under contract.

Collins spent the last three seasons in Houston and started all 49 regular season and playoff games he played over that span. He’s coming off a productive 2023 season that saw him record 43 tackles and five sacks for the AFC South champs.