Report: Texans, Tommy Togiai agree to one-year extension

The Texans have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Tommy Togiai on a one-year extension through through the 2026 season, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. The deal has a maximum value of $3.3 million.

Togiai signed an extension during the 2024 season through 2025, and he will make a $1.170 million base salary this season.

He was inactive for the season opener against the Rams.

Togiai played eight games for the team last season, seeing action on 249 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

The Browns made Togiai a fourth-round pick in 2021, and he played 18 games with two starts for them in 2021-22.