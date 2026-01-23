 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Titans have spoken to Arthur Smith about their offensive coordinator job

  
Published January 23, 2026 01:54 PM

Arthur Smith didn’t land the head coaching job with the Titans, but he could make a return to the team in a familiar role.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans have spoken to Smith about joining Robert Saleh’s staff as the team’s offensive coordinator. Smith interviewed with the Titans for the top job earlier this month.

Smith capped a 10-year run as an assistant in Tennessee with a two-year run as the team’s offensive coordinator. He parleyed that role into a three-year stint as the Falcons’ head coach and he’s spent the last two years as the offensive coordinator for the Steelers.

The Steelers made the playoffs in both seasons, but Mike Tomlin stepped down after their loss to the Texans this month and Smith could now return to Tennessee. If he does, he’ll be charged with helping to develop 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward and growth from the quarterback would be a plus to Smith’s hopes of landing another head coaching job.