Report: Titans have spoken to Arthur Smith about their offensive coordinator job

Arthur Smith didn’t land the head coaching job with the Titans, but he could make a return to the team in a familiar role.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans have spoken to Smith about joining Robert Saleh’s staff as the team’s offensive coordinator. Smith interviewed with the Titans for the top job earlier this month.

Smith capped a 10-year run as an assistant in Tennessee with a two-year run as the team’s offensive coordinator. He parleyed that role into a three-year stint as the Falcons’ head coach and he’s spent the last two years as the offensive coordinator for the Steelers.

The Steelers made the playoffs in both seasons, but Mike Tomlin stepped down after their loss to the Texans this month and Smith could now return to Tennessee. If he does, he’ll be charged with helping to develop 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward and growth from the quarterback would be a plus to Smith’s hopes of landing another head coaching job.