Report: Titans moving on from DT Teair Tart

The Titans ruled out defensive lineman Teair Tart (personal), receiver Kyle Philips (hamstring), defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (knee) and tight end Josh Whyle (knee) for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

It appears Tart has played his final game for the Titans.

Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports that the team is parting ways with Tart “after season-long issues reached a breaking point.”

Tart has not hidden his displeasure with his contract situation, and according to Kuharsky, the Titans are “unsatisfied with [Tart’s] effort and attitude.”

Tart has not practiced this week for personal reasons. He popped up on the injury report last Friday as a limited participant with a rest day. Despite being questionable to play, Tart played 31 of 72 defensive snaps against the Dolphins.

There have been signs of the tenous situation between the player and the team. Head coach Mike Vrabel recently alluded to Tart’s “individual situation” related to Tart’s impending free agency in the offseason, saying, “You can play well and you can help the team, and you can play well and help your family.”

Defensive line coach Terrell Williams declined to discuss Tart at one point this season when asked about the player.

Tart, who originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted rookie out of Florida International in 2020, has posted crypic messages on social media suggesting he is unhappy.

With Simmons out with a knee injury and Kyle Peko out for the season with a calf injury, the Titans are thin on the interior of the defensive line.

If the Titans cut Tart, he will go on the waiver wire.