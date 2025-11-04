 Skip navigation
Report: Travis Hunter is not expected to be out long-term with knee injury

  
Published November 4, 2025 12:44 PM

While the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers after placing Travis Hunter on injured reserve, it sounds like we haven’t seen the last of the No. 2 overall pick’s rookie season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hunter is not expected to be sidelined long-term with the non-contact knee injury he suffered in practice last week.

Because he’s on injured reserve, Hunter is out for at least the next three games. But he is eligible to return after that point.

Hunter played 67 percent of offensive snaps and 36 percent of defensive snaps in Jacksonville’s first seven games this year. He has recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards with a touchdown on offense. Defensively, he’s tallied 15 total tackles with three passes defensed.