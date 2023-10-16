Report: Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with knee injury

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a knee injury toward the end of Sunday’s victory over the Colts, but it sounds like there’s a chance he won’t miss any time.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Lawrence is currently considered day-to-day and the belief is that he did not suffer a major injury. Lawrence will have an MRI on his knee to confirm that diagnosis.

The Jaguars are hoping Lawrence will be available to play in Thursday’s game against the Saints, but it is a quick turnaround.

Lawrence suffered the injury on a pass play with 3:10 left in the contest where he was sacked on a 17-yard loss. The Jaguars were trying to get a first down and end the game in Indianapolis territory, as the Colts still had one timeout left.

After the game, Lawrence noted he felt some discomfort in his knee but said he was OK.

The Jaguars will issue their first injury report of the short week later on Monday, so we’ll see how they list Lawrence.

C.J. Beathard is Jacksonville’s backup quarterback. The club also has Nathan Rourke on its practice squad.