Trevor Lawrence “feeling OK” after suffering knee injury

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a knee injury late in today’s win over the Colts, but he indicated afterward that he doesn’t think it is serious.

“I’m feeling okay. I’m going to get it checked out tonight and see kind of what’s going on. I feel pretty good. I’m walking around all right. Can’t really say much now. Want to make sure everything is checked out before,” Lawrence said, via the team transcript.

Lawrence said he’s never had a knee injury before.

“No, I haven’t. That’s what also makes it tough. A little bit bruised, too, so kind of trying to sort through what it is kind of right now,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence suffered the injury when he was sacked late in the fourth quarter on what proved to be his last play of the game. The Jaguars’ only remaining offensive plays after that were kneeldowns, which backup quarterback C.J. Beathard took.

“Yeah, just felt something, you know, just some discomfort in my knee when I went down,” Lawrence said of the sack. “I don’t know if it was twisted or landed on or what. I kind of felt it right away. Put a little pressure on it. Realized I could get up. So I was just trying to get up and get off the field. Yeah, that’s all it was there.”

With the Jaguars on a short work week before flying to New Orleans to play on Thursday, Lawrence won’t have much time to heal up. But his comments after the game suggest that he should be on the field.